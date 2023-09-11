Home States Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi Stalin calls PM 'Corruption King Modi', adds hashtag with it

Referring to CAG report outlining alleged corruption, Udhayanidhi wrote, “Fascists who came to power under the banner of anti-corruption, first initiated demonetisation and then the Rafale scandal.

Published: 11th September 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Criticising the union government over various issues, DMK youth wing leader and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a strongly worded social media message on Sunday, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Corruption King Modi” and also added a hashtag with it.

Referring to CAG report outlining alleged corruption, Udhayanidhi wrote, “Fascists who came to power under the banner of anti-corruption, first initiated demonetisation and then the Rafale scandal. Now, their corruption in National Highways, Ayushman Bharat and tollgate schemes has been exposed by CAG report.”

Udhayanidhi also criticised the BJP-led union government for what he termed ‘substandard’ construction of new Parliament building and G-20 hall. He said, “Rainwater is seeping into the Parliament building constructed at a cost of Rs 900 crore. The G20 hall, built at Rs 2,700 crore, has been inundated.”

Accusing the BJP of concealing corruption using  language row and religious tensions, Udhayanidhi said the saffron party’s uses these tools in all aspects of governance. He also expressed confidence that the collective anger of people and the strength of opposition alliance INDIA would unseat the BJP from power in 2024.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udhayanidhi Stalin Corruption King Modi hashtag

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp