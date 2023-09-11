Udhayanidhi Stalin calls PM 'Corruption King Modi', adds hashtag with it

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Criticising the union government over various issues, DMK youth wing leader and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a strongly worded social media message on Sunday, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Corruption King Modi” and also added a hashtag with it.

Referring to CAG report outlining alleged corruption, Udhayanidhi wrote, “Fascists who came to power under the banner of anti-corruption, first initiated demonetisation and then the Rafale scandal. Now, their corruption in National Highways, Ayushman Bharat and tollgate schemes has been exposed by CAG report.”

Udhayanidhi also criticised the BJP-led union government for what he termed ‘substandard’ construction of new Parliament building and G-20 hall. He said, “Rainwater is seeping into the Parliament building constructed at a cost of Rs 900 crore. The G20 hall, built at Rs 2,700 crore, has been inundated.”

Accusing the BJP of concealing corruption using language row and religious tensions, Udhayanidhi said the saffron party’s uses these tools in all aspects of governance. He also expressed confidence that the collective anger of people and the strength of opposition alliance INDIA would unseat the BJP from power in 2024.

CHENNAI: Criticising the union government over various issues, DMK youth wing leader and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a strongly worded social media message on Sunday, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Corruption King Modi” and also added a hashtag with it. Referring to CAG report outlining alleged corruption, Udhayanidhi wrote, “Fascists who came to power under the banner of anti-corruption, first initiated demonetisation and then the Rafale scandal. Now, their corruption in National Highways, Ayushman Bharat and tollgate schemes has been exposed by CAG report.” Udhayanidhi also criticised the BJP-led union government for what he termed ‘substandard’ construction of new Parliament building and G-20 hall. He said, “Rainwater is seeping into the Parliament building constructed at a cost of Rs 900 crore. The G20 hall, built at Rs 2,700 crore, has been inundated.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Accusing the BJP of concealing corruption using language row and religious tensions, Udhayanidhi said the saffron party’s uses these tools in all aspects of governance. He also expressed confidence that the collective anger of people and the strength of opposition alliance INDIA would unseat the BJP from power in 2024.