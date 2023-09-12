11 Tasmac salesmen suspended for selling liquor at Rs 10 above MRP in TN

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Officials from the Tamil Nadu State Commerce Corporation held an inspection at 15 liquor outlets in Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts on Monday and found three shops to be overcharging the bottles by Rs 10. Three sales personnel were suspended for fleecing the customers.



In an order dated July 18, the commerce corporation director had ordered departmental action against salesmen who were selling the liquor at prices above the prescribed rate. In this regard, inspections were held on Friday and Saturday, and eight salesmen were found to be charging Rs 10 extra per bottle. Subsequently, they were suspended pending an internal investigation.



On Monday, the inspection was conducted at 15 outlets in Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts. Sales personnel from three shops were suspended for overcharging the bottles by Rs 10. Further, a total of Rs 53,100 alleged extortion amount was collected from the supervisors of nine outlets as they were found to be selling the bottles at `5 above the prescribed limit.

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Officials from the Tamil Nadu State Commerce Corporation held an inspection at 15 liquor outlets in Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts on Monday and found three shops to be overcharging the bottles by Rs 10. Three sales personnel were suspended for fleecing the customers. In an order dated July 18, the commerce corporation director had ordered departmental action against salesmen who were selling the liquor at prices above the prescribed rate. In this regard, inspections were held on Friday and Saturday, and eight salesmen were found to be charging Rs 10 extra per bottle. Subsequently, they were suspended pending an internal investigation. On Monday, the inspection was conducted at 15 outlets in Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts. Sales personnel from three shops were suspended for overcharging the bottles by Rs 10. Further, a total of Rs 53,100 alleged extortion amount was collected from the supervisors of nine outlets as they were found to be selling the bottles at `5 above the prescribed limit.