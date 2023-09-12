Collect only 50 per cent toll fee in Vagaikulam toll plaza till repair works are done: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to collect only 50% toll fee for the Vagaikulam toll plaza in Thoothukudi till repair works are carried out in Murappanadu river bridge and the damaged roads.



A Bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the direction on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking to suspend the toll fee collection in the above toll plaza, which is situated on NH 138 between Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, till the repair works are done. The judges further directed NHAI to file a status report on the matter and adjourned the case to September 25.



According to the litigant, S Ferdin Rayan of Tirunelveli, the said national highway crosses the Thamirabarani River at Murappanadu through a major bridge. But both the bridge and the roads are filled with cracks and potholes and have not been relaid since 2003, he alleged. But without doing any maintenance works, the NHAI authorities are collecting full toll fees from the public, he stated and sought suspension of toll fee collection.

