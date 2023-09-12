Home States Tamil Nadu

Collect only 50 per cent toll fee in Vagaikulam toll plaza till repair works are done: Madras High Court

The judges further directed NHAI to file a status report on the matter and adjourned the case to September 25.

Published: 12th September 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to collect only 50% toll fee for the Vagaikulam toll plaza in Thoothukudi till repair works are carried out in Murappanadu river bridge and the damaged roads.

A Bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the direction on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking to suspend the toll fee collection in the above toll plaza, which is situated on NH 138 between Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, till the repair works are done. The judges further directed NHAI to file a status report on the matter and adjourned the case to September 25.

According to the litigant, S Ferdin Rayan of Tirunelveli, the said national highway crosses the Thamirabarani River at Murappanadu through a major bridge. But both the bridge and the roads are filled with cracks and potholes and have not been relaid since 2003, he alleged. But without doing any maintenance works, the NHAI authorities are collecting full toll fees from the public, he stated and sought suspension of toll fee collection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vagaikulam toll plaza Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp