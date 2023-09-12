Collector's help sought to find out missing ship worker in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Seeking the whereabouts of her missing son, the mother of a private ship worker petitioned the district administration during the grievance redressal meeting in Tirunelveli on Monday.



Mahalakshmi, in her petition, said her son Vetri Viswa had been missing since September 7. "Viswa, an engineer, joined a job in a private ship six months ago. He spoke to us over the phone on September 7. However, the ship authorities told us the next morning that his phone and belongings were left in the ship. They are not responding to my questions about him. The district administration should help us find my son," she demanded. Relatives of Mahalakshmi accompanied her.



In Tenkasi, hundreds of people visited the collectorate to petition the district administration.

"In order to file a petition, we have to queue up in four places: Before the police barricade placed in front of the collectorate; before a table where the officials are putting a seal on our petitions, before the Social Security Scheme section; and before the meeting hall where the collector receives petitions. The chairs were arranged only in one of these four places. Elderly people are finding it difficult to submit a petition to the collector due to the complicated process," petitioners said.

