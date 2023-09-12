Couple attempts self-immolation at collectorate in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A woman, along with her baby and husband, attempted self-immolation at the collectorate campus demanding action against her in-laws who were allegedly trying to separate the couple.

Sources said Paramasivan of Alantha village had married his classmate Meena, who was abandoned by her husband, against the wishes of their parents. "Paramasivan's parents wanted him to leave Meena and marry another woman to inherit his father's property. His parents had also accessed a certificate from the revenue office citing that he is unmarried," sources said.



"Meena, along with her children, submitted a petition seeking action against her in-laws for allegedly trying to separate her from Paramasivan, and the revenue officers who gave fake certificate to them. On the occasion, she attempted to die by suicide along with her husband and children. But the police present on the premises came to the rescue," sources added.

Meanwhile, a group of teachers who were allegedly cheated by an NGO Neem Foundation, urged the district administration to recover the money. In a petition, they claimed that the teachers worked for one year in various government schools on behalf of the foundation.

"However, the foundation has not paid them their salaries since January. Each teacher got the job by paying Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh to the NGO. The district administration must take steps to recover the money and the pending salaries," they said in the petition.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

