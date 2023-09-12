Home States Tamil Nadu

Government school students block road demanding classrooms in Tamil Nadu

After the revenue and police officials conducted a talk with them, the students dispersed from the road. However, they continued a sit-in protest at their school.

Published: 12th September 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Protest-Strike-Agitation

image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Demanding new classroom buildings, students of Mannarkovil government high school staged a road blockade on Ambasamudram - Tenkasi road on Monday. "As our old classrooms were demolished two years ago, we have been studying in temporary classrooms with metal sheet roofing," the protesting students and their parents told the press.

After the revenue and police officials conducted a talk with them, the students dispersed from the road. However, they continued a sit-in protest at their school. The officials of the school education department further conducted a talk with them and assured arrangement of a temporary building for conducting the classes.

"More than 300 students study in this government school. Since the classroom buildings became dilapidated, they were demolished by the state government two years ago promising new classroom buildings. However, no steps have been taken to construct new classrooms. Hence, our children are forced to sit in temporary classrooms set up with metal sheet roofing. They are exposed to extreme heat and sunlight. Because of this, the students suffer from dehydration often," said the parents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government school students demanding classrooms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp