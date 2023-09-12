Government school students block road demanding classrooms in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Demanding new classroom buildings, students of Mannarkovil government high school staged a road blockade on Ambasamudram - Tenkasi road on Monday. "As our old classrooms were demolished two years ago, we have been studying in temporary classrooms with metal sheet roofing," the protesting students and their parents told the press.



After the revenue and police officials conducted a talk with them, the students dispersed from the road. However, they continued a sit-in protest at their school. The officials of the school education department further conducted a talk with them and assured arrangement of a temporary building for conducting the classes.



"More than 300 students study in this government school. Since the classroom buildings became dilapidated, they were demolished by the state government two years ago promising new classroom buildings. However, no steps have been taken to construct new classrooms. Hence, our children are forced to sit in temporary classrooms set up with metal sheet roofing. They are exposed to extreme heat and sunlight. Because of this, the students suffer from dehydration often," said the parents.

TIRUNELVELI: Demanding new classroom buildings, students of Mannarkovil government high school staged a road blockade on Ambasamudram - Tenkasi road on Monday. "As our old classrooms were demolished two years ago, we have been studying in temporary classrooms with metal sheet roofing," the protesting students and their parents told the press. After the revenue and police officials conducted a talk with them, the students dispersed from the road. However, they continued a sit-in protest at their school. The officials of the school education department further conducted a talk with them and assured arrangement of a temporary building for conducting the classes. "More than 300 students study in this government school. Since the classroom buildings became dilapidated, they were demolished by the state government two years ago promising new classroom buildings. However, no steps have been taken to construct new classrooms. Hence, our children are forced to sit in temporary classrooms set up with metal sheet roofing. They are exposed to extreme heat and sunlight. Because of this, the students suffer from dehydration often," said the parents.