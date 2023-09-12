Madras HC seeks report on action taken against misuse of govt emblems on private vehicles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday asked the state government to file a report on the action taken against misuse of government emblems on private vehicles. The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu directed the government to file the report by September 20.

The direction was given on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a government doctor B Kiruthika seeking an order to the state government to crack the whip on misuse of government emblems and implement court orders regarding the issue.

The petitioner stated the enforcement authorities concerned are not taking proper action against private vehicles sporting emblems and affixing stickers of ‘G’, and ‘Govt’ in order to evade punishment for road rule violations.

The authorities concerned are afraid of taking action against political party men because of victimisation, and so, allow such vehicles to run, she said and sought the court to issue appropriate orders to the government. However, the court told her to modify the prayer-seeking orders to the regional transport officers and file a modified petition.

