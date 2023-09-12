Sleeping elderly man dies in TN as portion of ceiling of 30-year-old crashes on him

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM/CUDDALORE: A 60-year-old man died after the ceiling of the house that he was staying in collapsed while they were asleep, near Villupuram during the wee hours of Monday. His wife sustained injuries, said police.



According to Valavanur police, the deceased was identified as M Rajamanikam (60) of Motchakulam village near Valavanur. A wage labourer, Rajamanikam was residing in a rented house, which, local sources said, was among the 30 group houses that were issued to members of the Adi Dravidar and Irula communities in the village. On Monday, while he and his wife, R Yasagam (55), were asleep, a portion of the ceiling suddenly collapsed, resulting in Rajamanikam's death on the spot.



On hearing their cries, neighbours rushed to their aid and sent Yasagam to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam. Police arrived at the scene and sent Rajamanikam's body for an autopsy. A case has been filed, and further investigation is underway.



Sources from the village revealed that the house was around 30 years old, and is owned by N Chinnaponnu of the same village. Rajamanikam lived in the house with his wife, while his son lived separately with his family in the same village. Sources further said residents of these houses have been demanding repairs or reconstruction but to no avail.



Officials from the revenue department, led by Villupuram Tahsildar, inspected the site and inquired about the incident. An official source from the team said that they will forward a report to the higher authorities once they receive the autopsy report and a certificate of concern from the victim's family, in order to facilitate compensation. The official also mentioned that there have been no complaints from residents regarding the poor nature of the group houses.



In a separate incident, M Sudandiradevi (15) of Kavanur near Srimushnam, a Class 10 student at a private school in Thennur died after a concrete slab placed at the entrance of the village panchayat building fell on her, on Sunday. She visited her grandmother's house in Marudhathur village near Thittakudi with her family to participate in the Mariamman temple Kumbabishekam ceremony.

After the event, when she was walking back home with her relatives, the incident took place. She died on the way to the hospital. CM MK Stalin on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh for Sudandiradevi's family from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund and condoled her death in a statement.

