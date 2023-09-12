Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 3-crore memorial for Immanuel Sekaran

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Amid strengthened security, the guru pooja in commemoration of Immanuel Sekaran’s 66th death anniversary was conducted in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram on Monday. Political leaders and a large number of people thronged Paramakudi to pay their respects at the late freedom fighter’s memorial.

Meanwhile, in view of the birth centenary year of the late leader, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that a statue and memorial for the freedom fighter would be constructed at the cost of `3 crore in Paramakudi in Ramanthapuram.

On the occasion of Sekaran’s death anniversary, Ministers Rajakannappan, P Moorthy, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and several other politicos, including BJP state president K Annamalai and RB Udhayakumar paid respects to Thiyagi Immanuel Sekaran at his memorial in Paramakudi. In order to maintain law and order, more than 5,000 police personnel were deployed in and around the Paramakudi area.

Security was tightened in neighbouring districts, and Tasmac shops were shut down in Madurai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram. Accordingly, thousands of people from several parts of Ramanathapuram and other neighbouring districts arrived at Paramakudi by government buses and trains.

In a release, CM Stalin stated that Immanuel Sekaran was born on October 9, 1924, in Sellur village of Mudukulathur district. In 1942, he took part in the ‘Quit White Movement’ against the British and was lodged in jail. It is noteworthy that he also fought for the liberation of the oppressed, the chief minister said.

“It has been a long-standing demand that a memorial with a statue of the late leader be erected. Devendra Kula Velalar Education Committee, Devendrar Cultural Society, Suriya Sundari Prabha Rani, daughter of the late leader met CM Stalin in person and insisted on the demand. So, as part of the late leader’s birth centenary celebrations, and in order to honour his social contribution, a memorial statue worth Rs 3 crore will be built in Paramakudi by the state government,” the press release said.



