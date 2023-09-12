Teacher loses Rs 10L in online gaming in Tamil Nadu, dies

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A 32-year-old private school teacher died by suicide in Tiruppur recently allegedly after he lost money in online gaming. According to Railway police (Tiruppur), a man was found dead on the railway track near the city on Friday night.

As police couldn’t ascertain the identity of the victim, they photographed the victim and circulated it in all districts, following which they identified the victim as Saikumar (32), a native of Andhra Pradesh, who works as a physics teacher in a private school in Peelamedu in Coimbatore and was staying in a rented house in Ganapathy.

During the investigation, it came to light that Saikumar used to play online games and had lost over `10 lakh. Further, he had borrowed `3 lakh from his friend. He also used to threaten his parents for money and on Wednesday night, he asked them for money. But, when they allegedly refused, he went to Tiruppur and died by suicide. On Sunday, police handed over the mortal remains of the victim to his relatives.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact helpline 104)

