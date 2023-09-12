Home States Tamil Nadu

Teacher loses Rs 10L in online gaming in Tamil Nadu, dies

According to Railway police (Tiruppur), a man was found dead on the railway track near the city on Friday night.

Published: 12th September 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

home delivery death

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  A 32-year-old private school teacher died by suicide in Tiruppur recently allegedly after he lost money in online gaming. According to Railway police (Tiruppur), a man was found dead on the railway track near the city on Friday night.

As police couldn’t ascertain the identity of the victim, they photographed the victim and circulated it in all districts, following which they identified the victim as Saikumar (32), a native of Andhra Pradesh, who works as a physics teacher in a private school in Peelamedu in Coimbatore and was staying in a rented house in Ganapathy.

During the investigation, it came to light that Saikumar used to play online games and had lost over `10 lakh. Further, he had borrowed `3 lakh from his friend. He also used to threaten his parents for money and on Wednesday night, he asked them for money. But, when they allegedly refused, he went to Tiruppur and died by suicide. On Sunday, police handed over the mortal remains of the victim to his relatives.  

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact helpline 104)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
school teacher online gaming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp