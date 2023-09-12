Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli villagers continue protest for second day demanding drinking water

The residents alleged that the officials were supplying drinking water to them just once in 15 or 20 days.

Published: 12th September 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

esidents of Alangulam town panchayat receiving contaminated drinking water.

esidents of Alangulam town panchayat receiving contaminated drinking water. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Residents of Anaiyappapuram village in Paruthipadu panchayat staged a protest for the second consecutive day on Monday by tying empty pots on a tree, demanding drinking water. The residents alleged that the officials were supplying drinking water to them just once in 15 or 20 days.

The residents engaged in a heated argument with the officials who went to their village to conduct a peace talk. "More than 500 people are residing in our village and most of us have drinking water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission. However, we are not provided with enough water. We petitioned the district administration many times, but the officials did not take any steps to resolve the water scarcity issue," the villagers told media persons.

Anaiyappapuram residents arguing with local body officials who visited their village after they escalated water shortage at Tirunelveli. at Tirunelveli. (Photo |  V. KARTHIKALAGU)

Alangulam residents demand clean water

In Tenkasi's Alangulam town panchayat, the residents alleged that they have been receiving contaminated drinking water under the Thamirabarani Combined Water Supply Scheme for the past few months.

"The water pipelines from Thamirabarani river are leaking at many places. The officials of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board are not taking the issue seriously. After defecating in the open, many people wash themselves using the leaked-out water. The same water then reenters the pipelines and gets supplied to us. Also, the contractors assigned by the TWAD Board are supplying the polluted Thamirabarani water directly to us. They are operating the infiltration wells just for namesake," the residents alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirunelveli villagers Protest clean drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp