Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission urged to declare group II, IIA results soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Claiming that the recruitment process for group II posts has been delayed for nearly five years, a group of job aspirants has urged the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to declare the results of the group II and IIA main examination held on February 25 this year.

A total of 58,081 candidates had been shortlisted for the main examination, of which 57,093 attended. The group II exams were conducted to fill 5,446 vacancies in various departments including municipal commissioner, sub-registrar, junior employment officer, special assistant in the vigilance and anti-corruption, special branch assistant in various wings of the police department and others.

While TNPSC officials declined to comment, it is learned the results are likely to be released in December this year. The job aspirants said the last group II exam was conducted in 2016, and the exam scheduled for 2019 was delayed due to various reasons including changes in the exam pattern, syllabus and Covid-19 lockdown. The notification for the current exam was issued in February last year.

A candidate who works as a library assistant said the results for the main exams should have been announced in September. “Suddenly, the TNPSC has postponed the declaration of results to December. The more it gets delayed, our opportunities get affected,” he said.

On February 25, the main examination for Tamil eligibility paper in the forenoon section was delayed as the question booklet number did not match with the candidates’ attendance order. As a result, the general studies paper was also delayed in the afternoon by 30 to 40 minutes at a few centres.

