Home States Tamil Nadu

Udhaya hands over Rs 20L each to chess players Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu and D Gukesh

It’s difficult to balance sports and studies. But my friends and teachers have always supported me,” Praggnanandhaa said.

Published: 12th September 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Udhayanidhi Stalin

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin handed over cheques of Rs 20 lakh to chess players Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu and D Gukesh (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin handed over cheques of Rs 20 lakh each to chess players Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu and D Gukesh for their achievements during a felicitation ceremony organised by Velammal Nexus. Both Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh are alumni of Velammal School. 

The event was organised by the Velammal Group to felicitate chess players and other sports achievers. The players were given a cash prize totalling Rs  60 lakh. HR & CE Minister PK Sekarbabu while delivering the welcome address heaped praises for minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying, “Karunanidhi didn’t pass away. He lives through Udhayanidhi. The nation speaks what Udhayanidhi speaks. Chess known as the king’s game has now become people games due to CM MK Stalin,” he said. 

Udhayanidhi and  Sekarbabu apart, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Principal Secretary of Sports Department Atulya Misra, Ambattur MLA Joseph Samuel, Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, Velammal Correspondent MVM Velmohan and DMK functionaries were present on the occasion. “The school played an important role in my career. It’s difficult to balance sports and studies. But my friends and teachers have always supported me,” Praggnanandhaa said.

Gukesh during his speech said his first training starred in Velammal, and the school authorities had been very supportive. After garlanding the chess players, Viswanathan while addressing the crowd, thanked the government for felicitating and encouraging sports persons. “When I became the first Indian to be qualified for the Candidates Tournament, the then CM M Karunanidhi felicitated me,” he said. 

Delivering the presidential address Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu government is working to make the state the sports capital of India. But the duo has made Tamil Nadu the chess capital of the world.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udhayanidhi Stalin Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu D Gukesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp