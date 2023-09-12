Usilampatti schoolkids in TN refuse to eat breakfast prepared by SC woman

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Nine students of a panchayat union school at Usilampatti village have been refusing to eat breakfast at the school as the meal is prepared by a Scheduled Caste woman. Sources said 11 children study at the school situated 5 km from Ettayapuram.

Two students belong to the SC community and the remaining belong to Kambalathu Naicker, a backward-class community.

“The nine students have been refusing the meal cooked under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme since August 25. The food is cooked by Muniya Selvi, an SC woman from the village. Her son is also studying in the same school,” they added.

Upon hearing the incident, Kovilpatti RDO Jane Christy along with officials of rural development and police departments held talks with the parents on Monday. As they still refused to allow their children to eat the food, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan and Vilathikulam MLA GV Markandeyan reached the school and held separate inquiries with students, teachers, and the cook.

Addressing media persons later, the minister said, “The issue snowballed owing to some personal differences. We will resolve it soon.” The cook, Selvi, said the students were refusing to eat the food only because their parents asked them to do so.

