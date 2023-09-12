Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman learning to drive drowns as car falls into waterbody in Tamil Nadu

The Annamalai Nagar police have identified the deceased M Subhangi (42) of Keezharatha Street. She was learning driving with her younger brother Namdev on Monday morning.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A woman died after the car that she was practising driving in with her brother, crashed into a waterbody after she lost control near Chidambaram on Monday morning. Police said the brother managed to escape with injuries.

While on Chidambaram — South Pichavaram road, Subhangi lost control of the car, which veered into the water body. Namdev managed to escape and sought help, but Subhangi remained trapped as the car submerged.

On information, police and Chidambaram fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene and fished the car out from the waterbody with Subhangi's body inside. Her body was sent to the Cuddalore district Government Medical College Hospital in Annamalai Nagar for an autopsy. 

Subhangi was married to Mangeshkumar, who operates a jewellery store in Chidambaram, and they lived in the area with their daughter.

