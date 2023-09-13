Home States Tamil Nadu

Anchetti caste issue: Peace meeting put off again

VCK cadre urged revenue officials to conduct the meeting chaired by Hosur Sub-Collector R Saranya who alleged that the village administrative office of Madakkal Murugesan is supporting caste Hindus.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  A peace committee, which was scheduled to be held at Anchetti on Tuesday to address the dispute between Dalits and caste Hindus was deferred for the second time without any further date and place.

According to sources, a land dispute between a man from the caste Hindu community and another man from the SC community in Karadikkal village turned into a dispute after caste Hindu villagers from Karadikkal allegedly ostracised people from the Dalit community, following which the revenue department tried to conduct a peace meeting with both parties at the Anchetti taluk office on September 4, but due to dispute between Dalit people and revenue officials, it was postponed to September 12. On Tuesday, both parties attended the peace meeting, but both sides asked for another meeting. 

VCK cadre urged the revenue officials to conduct the meeting chaired by Hosur Sub-Collector R Saranya who alleged that the village administrative office of Madakkal Murugesan is supporting caste Hindus. Anchetti Tahsildar R Siva Chandran told TNIE that he was transferred and a new tahsildar will assume charge this week, who will take appropriate action on the issue. Saranya told TNIE that the next peace meeting date would be informed later. Krishnagiri Collector KM Sarayu assured to check the matter.

