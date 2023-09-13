DMK trying to establish its roots among followers of Immanuvel Sekaran', says PT leader

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Puthiya Tamilagam founder and president K Krishnasamy on Tuesday condemned the DMK government for announcing a statue and memorial for freedom fighter Immanuvel Sekaran on his anniversary instead of listening to the long pending demand of making the event a government function.

"They are trying to establish their roots among Sekaran's followers. However, the followers want the event to be declared as a state government function and remove their community people from the SC list. Our party was the one that started conducting anniversary functions years ago. It is now being celebrated by all leaders, which is a good sign because that brings national stature for the leader," said Krishnasamy. He also condemned the Ramanathapuram district collector for calling Immanuvel Sekaran without the prefix 'Tyagi'.



Commenting on minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatana, he said the minister did not commit to the oath. "The court has to take a suo moto case. I am surprised that no mutt heads of Tamil Nadu opened their mouths against the statement of Udhayanidhi," he added.



Further, Krishnasamy said the party will conduct a public meeting on December 15 seeking total prohibition in the state and various awareness rallies from October 2.

