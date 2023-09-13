Home States Tamil Nadu

Establish special turmeric centre in Modakurichi soon: Farmers

C Nallasamy, president of the Lower Bhavani Farmers Welfare Association, said Erode turmeric has a unique colour, fragrance, and high commercial value given its GI code.

Image used for representational purpose. Workers drying turmeric in sunlight after harvesting. | EXPRESS

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE:  Turmeric farmers have requested the state government to expedite the implementation of the special turmeric centre project in Modakurichi to modernise turmeric cultivation.  

Farmers opine the DMK government is not keen to establish the centre as BJP had won the seat in 2021.
KR Sudhanthirarasu, president of the Tamil Nadu Small and Micro Farmers Association, said, “Turmeric has an important role in Erode’s economy. Eight varieties including'

Erode Virali and Salem Virali are widely cultivated here. At present, Maharashtra determines the price of turmeric. In 2021, the government announced a special centre for turmeric in Modakurichi for a cost of Rs 3 crore. A GO was also issued but no work has started so far.”

C Nallasamy, president of the Lower Bhavani Farmers Welfare Association, said Erode turmeric has a unique colour, fragrance, and high commercial value given its GI code. It is also popular in foreign countries. Hence cultivation should be modernised, only then we will be able to compete with other states, he said.  

VK Rajamanickam, another farmer, said states like Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have cold storage and Tamil Nadu needs a similar facility to compete with these states. Officials from the horticulture and plantation crops department said ten acres of land were been identified to set up the special centre in Vadugapatti and a letter has been sent to the government for approval.

“As soon as we receive the approval, work will begin. Here, farmers will be provided with technical assistance, facilities for processing and preserving turmeric, manufacturing value-added products, and quality seeds among others,” the officials said.

