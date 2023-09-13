Home States Tamil Nadu

Get ready to zip over lake on bicycle in Coimbatore

Published: 13th September 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

CCMC has started the trial run of zip line and zip line bicycling across Periyakulam lake. The two adventure sports are set to be launched in a week. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has started the trial run of the zip line and zip line bicycling across Periyakulam lake. The two adventure sports are set to be launched in a week.

Earlier, the CCMC launched kayaking and jet skiing and now infrastructure has been built for zip line and zip line bicycling. Speaking to TNIE, an official said, “This is a first-of-its-kind project in the state. While zip lines in Ooty run through hill or forest areas, this is the first zip line that is built over a water body. This is also Coimbatore’s first ever zip line.”

Six zip lines, each having a load capacity of up to 200kg, have been installed. Three people can go for zip line bicycling and three for zip line at a time. Those availing of the ride will be provided with all security gear. The age limit is above five years, he added. 

The trial run will be conducted for a week or 10 days before the launch. Besides, the civic body will rope in private players with expertise in managing adventure sports activities in Periyakulam and the revenue will be shared, the official said.

