Land scarcity in TN: Multistorey factory complex debuts in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to the scarcity of land, Tamil Nadu is likely to see vertical growth of factories. The government, in order to support and meet the needs of new MSME units and start-ups in Hosur, has approved the project proposal of Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (Tansidco) for the construction of multi-storied flatted factory complex at Zuzuvadi Industrial Estate in Krishnagiri at a cost of `26.24 crore with financial assistance from SIDBI.

The state-of-the-art factory building will accommodate 69 MSME units, each 406 square feet in size, along with basic infrastructure like power connection, water supply, passenger lift, heavy vehicle parking, CCTV, fire safety etc.

The project will employ 350 workers directly and 200 indirectly, an official release stated. The decision to go vertical comes as land is scarce in the state due to the rapid growth of industries in Hosur and also due to the high cost of land. Seeing that horizontal growth of industry is not possible, the government felt that vertical growth was the only option left, the official release stated.

There are a large number of MSMEs functioning in and around Hosur that are involved in the manufacturing of a variety of products for automobile, defence, medical, electrical and electronic industries. Earlier TNIE had highlighted that the state is looking at high-rise buildings for industrial purposes. Rule 39 of Tamil Nadu Combined Building Rules, 2019, (TNCBR) is silent on it resulting in the industries department seeking clarification from the housing department.

It is learnt that Rule 39 of TNCBR 2019 prescribes the planning parameters for high-rise buildings taller than 18.3m. However, the confusion lies in that the guidelines for high-rise buildings are not specified based on usage such as housing, institutional buildings and industries.

The move by the industries department seeking clarification comes as a result of new-age factories being designed differently unlike in the past where industrial buildings were flat buildings. The rules framed then did not take such scenarios into account.

It is learnt that the industries department has sought clarification on Rule 39, whether high-rise buildings can be used for industrial purposes and that the conditions prescribed for high-rise buildings would be applicable to industries as well.

Industrial buildings are typical factory or other larger facility that serves one or more business purposes such as manufacturing, remodelling, power generation, repair, and cleaning. Sources said that the housing department is planning to issue a clarification on Rule 39, that high-rise buildings could be used for industrial purposes and the conditions prescribed for high-rise buildings will be applicable to industrial buildings as well.

