Madras High Court go-ahead for ‘Mark Antony’ release

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After finding that actor Vishal is neither a producer nor a financier for the movie ‘Mark Antony’, the Madras High Court on Tuesday vacated the interim injunction against releasing the movie.

Justice PT Asha directed Stone Bench Creations Private Limited, with which Vishal has an agreement for the movie Vishal 34, to deposit Rs 2.6 crore payable to him in the credit of the suit.

The judge also ordered the actor to submit details of his properties in the court and warned him of taking action for perjury if he furnishes false information. She also took a serious view of the actor backtracking on his undertaking and disobeying the orders of the court regarding depositing Rs 15 crore in connection with a suit filed by Lyca Productions.

The judge directed him to produce the bank statement on all the bank accounts in his name or his companies for the period from January 1, 2021 to September 13, 2023. The actor, who was present at the court, was also ordered to submit a road map for settling the dues amounting to `21 crore he owed to Lyca Productions and the schedule of repayment.

The judge made it clear that if Vishal indulged in ‘misleading’ the court with false information, the court would initiate proceedings for ‘perjury’ against him.

CHENNAI: After finding that actor Vishal is neither a producer nor a financier for the movie ‘Mark Antony’, the Madras High Court on Tuesday vacated the interim injunction against releasing the movie. Justice PT Asha directed Stone Bench Creations Private Limited, with which Vishal has an agreement for the movie Vishal 34, to deposit Rs 2.6 crore payable to him in the credit of the suit. The judge also ordered the actor to submit details of his properties in the court and warned him of taking action for perjury if he furnishes false information. She also took a serious view of the actor backtracking on his undertaking and disobeying the orders of the court regarding depositing Rs 15 crore in connection with a suit filed by Lyca Productions. The judge directed him to produce the bank statement on all the bank accounts in his name or his companies for the period from January 1, 2021 to September 13, 2023. The actor, who was present at the court, was also ordered to submit a road map for settling the dues amounting to `21 crore he owed to Lyca Productions and the schedule of repayment. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The judge made it clear that if Vishal indulged in ‘misleading’ the court with false information, the court would initiate proceedings for ‘perjury’ against him.