Home States Tamil Nadu

Mettur dam level drops to 44 feet

On June 12, water was released from the dam for Cauvery Delta irrigation. However, due to insufficient water inflow into the dam, the volume of water released was reduced drastically. 

Published: 13th September 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

cauvery water

Representational image of Cauvery river water being released from Mettur dam. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

SALEM: The water level in the Mettur reservoir stood at 44.54, feet on Tuesday, the last day of the 15-day period given by the CWMA to Karnataka to release Cauvery water from its dams. While the dam received an inflow of a meagre 670 cusecs of water, 6,500 cusecs were released for delta irrigation.

“On Tuesday morning, 1,687 cusecs of water was released from KRS dam and 1,100 cusecs from Kabini. Storage in the dam stood at 45.01 feet on Tuesday morning against its full level of 120 feet. Since 6,500 cusecs are being discharged for delta, storage is reduced to 44.54 feet in the evening,” WRD officials in Salem said.

On June 12, water was released from the dam for Cauvery Delta irrigation. However, due to insufficient water inflow into the dam, the volume of water released was reduced drastically. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mettur reservoir water level irrigation Cauvery Delta irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp