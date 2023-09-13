Mettur dam level drops to 44 feet

By Express News Service

SALEM: The water level in the Mettur reservoir stood at 44.54, feet on Tuesday, the last day of the 15-day period given by the CWMA to Karnataka to release Cauvery water from its dams. While the dam received an inflow of a meagre 670 cusecs of water, 6,500 cusecs were released for delta irrigation.

“On Tuesday morning, 1,687 cusecs of water was released from KRS dam and 1,100 cusecs from Kabini. Storage in the dam stood at 45.01 feet on Tuesday morning against its full level of 120 feet. Since 6,500 cusecs are being discharged for delta, storage is reduced to 44.54 feet in the evening,” WRD officials in Salem said.

On June 12, water was released from the dam for Cauvery Delta irrigation. However, due to insufficient water inflow into the dam, the volume of water released was reduced drastically.

