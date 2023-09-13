Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister Thangam Thennarasu reviews work to tackle monsoon woes

Thennarasu stressed the importance of field staff and engineers maintaining an uninterrupted power supply around the clock.

Published: 13th September 2023

Thangam Thennarasu

Minister Thangam Thennarasu said he would take appropriate action to speed up the process (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu chaired a pre-monsoon gathering at Tangedco’s Chennai headquarters on Tuesday to review its preparedness ahead of the rains. He directed officials to expedite preventive measures such as replacing damaged utility poles, transformers, and related infrastructure. He also insisted that frequent outage areas be identified and addressed promptly.

Thennarasu stressed the importance of field staff and engineers maintaining an uninterrupted power supply around the clock. Superintendent Engineers were told to assign dedicated teams to inspect affected areas during the monsoon, ensuring continuous power supply to hospitals and drinking water.

Tangedco chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni and joint managing director Vishu Mahajan participated in the meeting. However, organising secretary of BMS (electricity wing) E Ravindran told TNIE, “Tangedco expedites monsoon preparations.

But, it has not filled 30,000 vacancies, including junior assistants, typists, assistants, account supervisors, assessors, revenue inspectors, and gangmen. While the corporation is actively advancing monsoon projects, a shortage of manpower is causing delays.” A senior official said they had taken up filling of vacancies with the state government and are waiting for approval.

