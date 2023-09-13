Home States Tamil Nadu

One killed, three injured in blast at Vedaranyam firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu

In this, unit owner Gajendran’s father Subramaniyan (70), who was making crackers, died on the spot.

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  ONE person was killed while three others sustained injuries in an explosion at a private firecracker unit at Ayakkaranpulam village in Vedaranyam block of the district, on Tuesday. Further, the two buildings at the unit were reduced to rubble in the impact.

According to sources, the explosion occurred around 4.45 pm at the cracker storage unit of the firm. In this, unit owner Gajendran’s father Subramaniyan (70), who was making crackers, died on the spot. Around 20 personnel from Vedaranyam and Vaimedu fire stations arrived within minutes and began to put out the flames.  

Workers K Kannan (40), M Marichithra (35) and V Kalavathi (40), who sustained burns, were admitted to Vedaranyam Government General Hospital. Police officials led by SP Harsh Singh inspected the blast site.
The SP told TNIE, “The cracker powder seemed to be dry. The blast may have occurred due to friction while pounding the mixture. The man who died was directly exposed to it. We will initiate a detailed inquiry.”

