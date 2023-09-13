Tamil Nadu government staff go on hunger strike to restore old pension scheme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Office-bearers of various unions of government employees across the state on Tuesday launched a 72-hour hunger strike in Chepauk pressing for their two-decades-old demand to abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restoration of the old pension scheme.

Talking to TNIE, P Frederic Engels, state coordinator of CPS Abolition Movement, said, the state government has been implementing CPS since April 1, 2003, and 6.28 lakh employees have been covered under this scheme. As per this scheme, the government will deduct 10% of the salary and dearness allowance of the employees and the government will contribute an equal amount.

He said the DMK, in its election manifesto, had promised to abolish the CPS and restore the old pension scheme, but even after three years of coming to power, they have not done it.

