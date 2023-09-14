AIADMK General Secretary likely to meet BJP leaders in Delhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is likely to meet top leaders of the BJP including Amit Shah and JP Nadda on Thursday. The meeting assumes significance as the BJP is expediting the work for the Lok Sabha elections as the INDIA bloc is moving fast by convening frequent meetings. According to the tentative schedule, Palaniswami is likely to return to Chennai on Friday morning.

AIADMK is one of the few prominent allies of NDA. Usually, the seat-sharing talks take place a few months ahead of the general elections but the INDIA bloc is trying to finish this exercise at the earliest and hence, the NDA too is engaged in such efforts.

Also, Palaniswami’s meeting with BJP leaders takes place ahead of the much-expected special session of the parliament where the BJP government is likely to make important announcements. Till now, the government is keeping the agenda for the session close to its chest. Already, there are speculations that the One Nation One Poll issue may be one of the topics during this session. Palaniswami had expressed his unequivocal support for this.

AIADMK says TN police force puppet in the hands of DMK

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the state police force has lost its reputation as a glorious force on par with Scotland Yard and has become a puppet in the hands of the ruling DMK.

In a statement, Palaniswami said more than 40 murders have taken place across the state in just 12 days. “The police department should be given a free hand to maintain law and order so that the people’s apprehensions can be done away with,” he said.

The AIADMK leader said for the Madurai conference of the party, police were requested to provide adequate security but it was not given. “A few days ago, the police failed to regulate traffic when there was a music concert by AR Rahman and the chief minister’s convoy was caught in a traffic jam,” he said. Palaniswami also referred to the murders that took place in Palladam, Sriperumbudur and Coimbatore court.

