Anganwadi workers stage sit-in protest against camera installation in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Demanding the district administration to give up plans to install cameras at Anganwadi centres, teachers and helpers staged a sit-in protest at the collectorate on Wednesday. The initiative was to enable the district collector to interact with the children at Anganwadi centres. It would affect the privacy of women, including lactating mothers, who visit the centre, they said.



According to sources, Virudhunagar has 1,504 Anganwadi centres with a teacher and a helper at each centre. Cameras were decided to be set up at six centres. Recently, during the installation of cameras in a few centres at Arupukottai block, workers and members from the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association intervened.



"Apart from teaching preschool kids, awareness programmes on hygienic practices, and vaccination for pregnant women, and newborns, among others are done at Anganwadis. The presence of cameras would make the women uncomfortable and affect their privacy," an Anganwadi teacher from the Arupukottai block said. Resonating her views, a worker from an Anganwadi at Srivilliputhur said many women visit the centre in nightwear and at times, lactating mothers breastfeed their newborns.



Association's district president P Esther Rani said instead of fixing cameras, officials can visit the centres in person at any time and interact with the children. Speaking to TNIE, official sources said the cameras would be placed only on the table and could be turned to either side and that there would be no breach of privacy. Negotiations between officials and protesters were in vain.

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Demanding the district administration to give up plans to install cameras at Anganwadi centres, teachers and helpers staged a sit-in protest at the collectorate on Wednesday. The initiative was to enable the district collector to interact with the children at Anganwadi centres. It would affect the privacy of women, including lactating mothers, who visit the centre, they said. According to sources, Virudhunagar has 1,504 Anganwadi centres with a teacher and a helper at each centre. Cameras were decided to be set up at six centres. Recently, during the installation of cameras in a few centres at Arupukottai block, workers and members from the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association intervened. "Apart from teaching preschool kids, awareness programmes on hygienic practices, and vaccination for pregnant women, and newborns, among others are done at Anganwadis. The presence of cameras would make the women uncomfortable and affect their privacy," an Anganwadi teacher from the Arupukottai block said. Resonating her views, a worker from an Anganwadi at Srivilliputhur said many women visit the centre in nightwear and at times, lactating mothers breastfeed their newborns. Association's district president P Esther Rani said instead of fixing cameras, officials can visit the centres in person at any time and interact with the children. Speaking to TNIE, official sources said the cameras would be placed only on the table and could be turned to either side and that there would be no breach of privacy. Negotiations between officials and protesters were in vain.