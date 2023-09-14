Coimbatore Corporation razes 24 illegal houses for road widening work in Indira Nagar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Town planning department officials of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation demolished 24 houses that were built illegally on corporation lands, to facilitate road expansion work in Indira Nagar on Wednesday.

The state highways department is widening the Valankulam Road (Sungam Bypass Road). The 1,600-metre stretch from Sivaram Nagar to Valankulam Boat House Road is being widened and concrete retaining walls are being built at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

Besides, a 520-metre service road is being built by the civic body at a cost of Rs 52 lakhs. The service road, which is six metres in width, begins from Sivaram Nagar and ends at Shanmuga Nagar on Sungam Bypass. This road will help motorists proceeding from Ukkadam to Sivaram Nagar, Abirami Nagar, and Pari Nagar avoid dashing with vehicles that proceed from the Tiruchy Road flyover, sources said.

As part of the work, an anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Indira Nagar on Wednesday. A total of 24 houses that were built illegally were razed. The residents have been shifted to houses in Slum Clearance Board’s apartment. Apart from removing houses, officials uprooted 58 tamarind trees.

