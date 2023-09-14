Crane operator dies at VOC port premises in TN, family receives body

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The family of a crane operator, R Bharath (38), who allegedly died in an accident at the VOC port premises on Monday, received the body after the vessel operators disbursed compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the wife of the deceased.



According to sources, the ship crane accident occurred when Bharath was unloading coal from a vessel at the VOC port premises on Monday. "Bharath fell down onto the deck of the vessel from a height of several feet after the crane broke. The family members refused to receive the body demanding that the management be held accountable, and compensation must be awarded. The family members also staged a protest on the road leading to Thomaiyar colony, following which Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi intervened and assured them of compensation," sources added.



CITU district secretary R Russel said an agreement was signed between the bereaved family and the management on Wednesday. A cheque valued at Rs 25 lakh was handed over to Bharath's wife in the presence of VOC Port Authority Board Member S Balakrishnan, DSP Sathyaraj, and tahsildar Prabakar. Subsequently, the bereaved family received the body of the Bharath after postmortem.

THOOTHUKUDI: The family of a crane operator, R Bharath (38), who allegedly died in an accident at the VOC port premises on Monday, received the body after the vessel operators disbursed compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the wife of the deceased. According to sources, the ship crane accident occurred when Bharath was unloading coal from a vessel at the VOC port premises on Monday. "Bharath fell down onto the deck of the vessel from a height of several feet after the crane broke. The family members refused to receive the body demanding that the management be held accountable, and compensation must be awarded. The family members also staged a protest on the road leading to Thomaiyar colony, following which Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi intervened and assured them of compensation," sources added. CITU district secretary R Russel said an agreement was signed between the bereaved family and the management on Wednesday. A cheque valued at Rs 25 lakh was handed over to Bharath's wife in the presence of VOC Port Authority Board Member S Balakrishnan, DSP Sathyaraj, and tahsildar Prabakar. Subsequently, the bereaved family received the body of the Bharath after postmortem.