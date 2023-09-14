Home States Tamil Nadu

Crane operator dies at VOC port premises in TN, family receives body

According to sources, the ship crane accident occurred when Bharath was unloading coal from a vessel at the VOC port premises on Monday.

Published: 14th September 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

The development of the Galathea transhipment hub at Great Nicobar will not affect the enhancement of VOC Port Trust into a transhipment hub port

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The family of a crane operator, R Bharath (38), who allegedly died in an accident at the VOC port premises on Monday, received the body after the vessel operators disbursed compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the wife of the deceased.

According to sources, the ship crane accident occurred when Bharath was unloading coal from a vessel at the VOC port premises on Monday. "Bharath fell down onto the deck of the vessel from a height of several feet after the crane broke. The family members refused to receive the body demanding that the management be held accountable, and compensation must be awarded. The family members also staged a protest on the road leading to Thomaiyar colony, following which Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi intervened and assured them of compensation," sources added.

CITU  district secretary R Russel said an agreement was signed between the bereaved family and the management on Wednesday. A cheque valued at Rs 25 lakh was handed over to Bharath's wife in the presence of VOC Port Authority Board Member S Balakrishnan, DSP Sathyaraj, and tahsildar Prabakar. Subsequently, the bereaved family received the body of the Bharath after postmortem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp