Crime rising in Rathinapuri: Locals  

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: More than 100 people, mostly women, from GPM Nagar, Poombukar Nagar, and Seva Nagar in Rathinapuri laid siege to the local police station on Wednesday to highlight lax policing and the rise in theft and chain snatching incidents in the area.

“As many as seven houses were broken into in the last 15 days. Miscreants broke into a house and stole valuables on Tuesday. Also, a chain snatching incident was reported two days ago,” residents said, adding they are afraid of venturing out.

“Women in these areas are afraid to go for walks in the morning and evening due to chain snatching incidents,” they said, urging the police to increase patrolling. The residents have also submitted a general complaint to trace and nab the culprits behind the incidents. “We have formed three special teams to find the culprits. Patrolling will be increased in the areas,” said an officer from the Rathinapuri Station.

