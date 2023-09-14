Doctor held in Tamil Nadu for ‘molesting’ patient

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: A doctor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a patient under the pretext of examining her at his clinic in Tirupattur. The police said the accused allegedly touched the private parts of the complainant on Tuesday night.

According to Tirupattur town police, the complainant N Archana is a student pursuing BDS from Tiruvalluvar. She recently returned home in Tiruppatur to attend a temple festival. On Tuesday, the police said, she experienced severe stomach ache and initially went to the Tirupattur Government Hospital.

Due to the unavailability of doctors at that time, Archana went to the nearby 24/7 private clinic in Anumantha Ubasagarpettai, said police. Dr M. Thiyagarajan, who runs the facility, attended to her and allegedly touched her private parts under the pretext of examining her in a medical room. Contrary to the norm, police added, no female attendant was present in the room at the time of the check-up.

Archana promptly called out the doctor for his behaviour and left the place. On returning home, she shared the incident with her parents. Furious, members of her family allegedly stormed into the clinic, yelled at the doctor, and vandalised the facility. On Wednesday, she filed a complaint, following which an FIR was registered against the doctor and he was charged with molestation under IPC Section 354. He was later remanded in judicial custody the same day.

