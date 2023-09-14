Ex-MLA B Sathyanarayanan booked in assets case, 22 places searched in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case against former AIADMK MLA B Sathyanarayanan for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The searches took place on Wednesday in 22 premises including 19 locations in Chennai.

The DVAC sleuths also conducted searches in two places in Coimbatore and one in Tiruvallur. The case was filed after a person lodged a complaint at the court claiming the former MLA had accumulated assets more than his declared wealth. The DVAC set the check period between May 2016 to March 2021.

The agency said the ex-MLA had a disproportionate wealth worth Rs 2.64 crore, which is 16% more than the income from his known sources. At the end of the raid on Wednesday, the DVAC officials said they had seized several incriminating documents from the raids carried out in 22 places and further investigation will continue.

DVAC said that the former T Nagar MLA had assets worth Rs 3.21 crore at the beginning of the check period in 2016. Sathyanarayanan was the MLA of T Nagar constituency from May 2016 to March 2021. The FIR registered by DVAC said Sathyanarayanan had purchased parcels of land, apartments and businesses in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and AP in the names of his wife S Jayachithra and daughter S Kavitha.

He had generated income worth Rs 16.18 crore during the check period through known sources of income. Sathyanarayanan had an expense of around Rs 5.59 crore during the same period and the value of assets acquired by the former MLA and his family members during the check period stood at Rs 13.2 crore. DVAC also pegged the likely savings of Sathyanarayanan and his family members at Rs 10.58 crore during the period.

DVAC conducts search in DRDA asst engg’s house

Theni: Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), on Wednesday, conducted a search in Shahjahan’s residence on Veerappa Ayyanar Temple road in Allinagaram who is working as an assistant engineer in DRDA, Dindigul. Recently, the DVAC received a complaint stating that Meghath Shahjahan had acquired properties disproportionate to his income.

CHENNAI: The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case against former AIADMK MLA B Sathyanarayanan for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The searches took place on Wednesday in 22 premises including 19 locations in Chennai. The DVAC sleuths also conducted searches in two places in Coimbatore and one in Tiruvallur. The case was filed after a person lodged a complaint at the court claiming the former MLA had accumulated assets more than his declared wealth. The DVAC set the check period between May 2016 to March 2021. The agency said the ex-MLA had a disproportionate wealth worth Rs 2.64 crore, which is 16% more than the income from his known sources. At the end of the raid on Wednesday, the DVAC officials said they had seized several incriminating documents from the raids carried out in 22 places and further investigation will continue.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); DVAC said that the former T Nagar MLA had assets worth Rs 3.21 crore at the beginning of the check period in 2016. Sathyanarayanan was the MLA of T Nagar constituency from May 2016 to March 2021. The FIR registered by DVAC said Sathyanarayanan had purchased parcels of land, apartments and businesses in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and AP in the names of his wife S Jayachithra and daughter S Kavitha. He had generated income worth Rs 16.18 crore during the check period through known sources of income. Sathyanarayanan had an expense of around Rs 5.59 crore during the same period and the value of assets acquired by the former MLA and his family members during the check period stood at Rs 13.2 crore. DVAC also pegged the likely savings of Sathyanarayanan and his family members at Rs 10.58 crore during the period. DVAC conducts search in DRDA asst engg’s house Theni: Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), on Wednesday, conducted a search in Shahjahan’s residence on Veerappa Ayyanar Temple road in Allinagaram who is working as an assistant engineer in DRDA, Dindigul. Recently, the DVAC received a complaint stating that Meghath Shahjahan had acquired properties disproportionate to his income.