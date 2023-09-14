Govt doctors must stick to their duty schedules and not neglect patients, says Puducherry L-G Tamilisai

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, has advised the state government to take a decision regarding the employment status of doctors who are consistently unavailable during duty hours.

She expressed her concern while launching the ‘Chandrayaan’ initiative for promoting healthy living, and other various health-related programs. The launch event, attended by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, speaker, ministers and other dignitaries, coincided with the virtual launch of the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ and ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaigns by the President of India.

Dr Soundararajan said that some doctors are prioritizing their private practices over their responsibilities in government hospitals, neglecting patients. Being a medical professional herself, she stressed the importance of doctors dedicating their full attention to patients. She called for doctors to adhere to their duty schedule and requested the chief minister (also the health minister) to make a decision on those who neglect patients.

Responding to criticism from DMK MLA Annibal Kennedy, that the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme (AB-PMJAY) is of no benefit to patients, Lt Governor said that 54,597 Puducherry residents have benefitted from the scheme, amounting to Rs 41.27 crore provided under the scheme. She added that a large number of beneficiaries were from Kennedy’s own Oupalam constituency.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said the government will soon launch a universal health insurance scheme covering all sections of people in the UT, along with the central scheme. In addition to working towards establishing another medical college, he said that healthcare facilities in the UT have improved to the extent there is no need for residents to seek treatment elsewhere. CM Rangasamy also mentioned the remittance of tuition fees for college students at the earliest.

