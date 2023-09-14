Thirupani Chettikulam village panchayat in TN declared 'Tobacco-Free'

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thirupani Chettikulam village panchayat in the Eral taluk was declared a tobacco-free village in Thoothukudi, during a special grama sabha meeting on Tuesday.



The Thirupani Chettikulam village, with a population of 1,200, has three shops that do not sell any kind of tobacco products. The village does not have a Tasmac liquor shop either. The villagers are predominantly farmers cultivating paddy, banana, and coconut, irrigated by the north channel of Thamirabarani.



Deputy Director of Health Dr Porselvan said the village fulfils the pre-conditions of the central government that mandates the non-selling of tobacco products, including non-banned products in the village.



Panchayat president Suyambu Lingam told TNIE that the village has only three shops that have stopped selling tobacco products, including cigarettes and beedis, following awareness programmes. The shopkeepers also gave in writing that they would not sell tobacco products in the future as well, he said.



During the special grama sabha headed by Dr Porselvan at the Thirupani Chettikulam on Tuesday, village secretary Indumathi proposed a resolution to declare the village as tobacco-free, and the members unanimously passed it. Following the resolution, Dr Porselvan unveiled the board declaring the village as 'tobacco free' and prohibited any sale of tobacco products as per the provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act, 2003 or the COTPA, 2003.



The Thirupani Chettikulam panchayat had previously received Namathu Gramam in 2002-03, Mulu Sugatharam in 2003-04, Siru Semippu in 2004-05, Nirmal Grama Puraskar Award in 2006-07, Uthamar Gandhi award in 2008-09, and Thooimai Grama Iyakam Award in 2015-16.

