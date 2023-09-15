Home States Tamil Nadu

5,250 litres of spurious diesel seized in TN, AIADMK functionary among three booked

Upon inquiry, the driver, Mohamed Basif Alifa (28) of Sathankulam, gave contradictory statements and couldn't provide the necessary documents for transporting the consignment, sources added.

Published: 15th September 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Civil Supplies CID sleuths have arrested a man and launched a search for two others, including an AIADMK functionary, for allegedly transporting spurious diesel at the Thoothukudi fishing harbour on Thursday.

Sources said the sleuths were checking vehicles at the harbour following a tip-off when they intercepted a cargo carrier that was loaded with 35 barrels each containing 150 litres of diesel-like liquid.

Upon inquiry, the driver, Mohamed Basif Alifa (28) of Sathankulam, gave contradictory statements and couldn't provide the necessary documents for transporting the consignment, sources added. "Preliminary investigation revealed that Gnanaprakasam of Thattarmadam purchased the spurious diesel from Nandhakumar in Coimbatore. Gnanaprakasam is the Joint Secretary of Thoothukudi South District Jayalalithaa Peravai," they added.

As many as 5,250 litres of spurious diesel were seized from the vehicle and a sample was sent to a laboratory to ascertain its chemical composition. Judicial Magistrate 4 has remanded Alifa into custody for 14 days. He was subsequently lodged at Cuddalore prison. Search is on for Nandakumar and Gnanaprakasam who are on the run.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Civil Supplies CID sleuths spurious diesel Thoothukudi fishing harbour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp