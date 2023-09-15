5,250 litres of spurious diesel seized in TN, AIADMK functionary among three booked

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Civil Supplies CID sleuths have arrested a man and launched a search for two others, including an AIADMK functionary, for allegedly transporting spurious diesel at the Thoothukudi fishing harbour on Thursday.

Sources said the sleuths were checking vehicles at the harbour following a tip-off when they intercepted a cargo carrier that was loaded with 35 barrels each containing 150 litres of diesel-like liquid.



Upon inquiry, the driver, Mohamed Basif Alifa (28) of Sathankulam, gave contradictory statements and couldn't provide the necessary documents for transporting the consignment, sources added. "Preliminary investigation revealed that Gnanaprakasam of Thattarmadam purchased the spurious diesel from Nandhakumar in Coimbatore. Gnanaprakasam is the Joint Secretary of Thoothukudi South District Jayalalithaa Peravai," they added.



As many as 5,250 litres of spurious diesel were seized from the vehicle and a sample was sent to a laboratory to ascertain its chemical composition. Judicial Magistrate 4 has remanded Alifa into custody for 14 days. He was subsequently lodged at Cuddalore prison. Search is on for Nandakumar and Gnanaprakasam who are on the run.

