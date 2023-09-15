Action sought against musician AR Rahman

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: An advocate belonging to the Congress party resorted to a protest holding an 'agni chatti' at the Kovilpatti RDO office campus demanding the reinstatement of two IPS officers, and sought action against musician AR Rahman and the organisers responsible for the malpractices and traffic fiasco.



In a petition submitted to Kovilpatti RDO, former Congress district vice president advocate Ayyalusany condemned the action against the women police officers Disha Mital, the joint commissioner, and Dr Deepa Satyan, the deputy commissioner, for the violations on the part of the event organisers and musician AR Rahman who conducted the event 'maraka mudiyuma' at Chennai.



The event disrupted road traffic on ECR road for more than five hours. Even Chief Minister MK Stalin had to wait for 10 minutes. Even amid allegations of overbooking and crowd that outnumbered the allowed capacity, placing the two IPS officers alone under compulsory wait cannot be justified," he said and demanded the arrest of AR Rahman.

Reveal number of tickets sold, Rahman concert organiser told

CHENNAI: The city corporation has issued a notice to Chennai-based event management firm, ACTC Events, which organised the recent AR Rahman concert which turned out to be a fiasco, asking them to disclose the exact number of tickets sold.

According to the corporation officials, the firm owes the city corporation 10% on each payment for admission as entertainment tax under the TN Local Authorities Entertainments Tax Act, 2017. “However, the company has only released unofficial figures of the number of tickets sold,” they said.

After the concert ‘Marakkuma Nenjam’ on Sunday, Tambaram police said the event organisers had obtained permission for only around 25,000 individuals but had sold around 45,000 tickets.

Cacophony plays loud at Rahman's concert in Tamil Nadu

AR Rahman Concert Fiasco: DCP put under compulsory wait

AR Rahman concert: The colorful history of musical fiascos in recent times

