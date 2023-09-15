'Construction of toll gate against promises made in public hearings'

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The highways department's construction of a toll gate in Maranthai on the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi road is against the promise that the officials made during the public hearings held in May and June 2014, said the members of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu on Thursday.

The district president of the association TPV Vaikundaraja said the traders would seek legal action against the department.



In his letter to the Highway Department, Vaikundaraja said the highway officials conducted their first public grievance meeting in SMV Marriage Hall in Alangulam on May 14, 2014, in connection with the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi road widening project. "At the time, the officials promised the participants that the department would not construct a toll gate on this road as the project was to just widen the road, and not to construct a new one. The officials from Tiruchy made the same promise to the public in the second public hearing held on June 7, 2014, in the same venue. Their promise was also recorded as a video. Against their promise, the department is now constructing a toll gate in Maranthai. Both the public hearings were fake and the participants of those meetings feel deceived due to the act of the department," the letter read.



Vaikundaraja further told TNIE that the traders will initiate legal action against the Highway Department if the construction of the toll gate is not stopped. "When the state government constructs a new road, they acquire a huge amount of land and compensate the farmers and residents who lose their houses. In order to make up for the compensation disbursed to those affected, the government sets up toll plazas. But in our case, the project was just to widen the road. Very less farm and public land was acquired for this project. It is not at all acceptable for the Highway department to set up a toll gate in Maranthai," he said. Meanwhile, the SDPI passed a resolution against the construction of the toll gate in Maranthai in the party meeting chaired by its district president Sahul Hameed Usmani.

TENKASI: The highways department's construction of a toll gate in Maranthai on the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi road is against the promise that the officials made during the public hearings held in May and June 2014, said the members of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu on Thursday. The district president of the association TPV Vaikundaraja said the traders would seek legal action against the department. In his letter to the Highway Department, Vaikundaraja said the highway officials conducted their first public grievance meeting in SMV Marriage Hall in Alangulam on May 14, 2014, in connection with the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi road widening project. "At the time, the officials promised the participants that the department would not construct a toll gate on this road as the project was to just widen the road, and not to construct a new one. The officials from Tiruchy made the same promise to the public in the second public hearing held on June 7, 2014, in the same venue. Their promise was also recorded as a video. Against their promise, the department is now constructing a toll gate in Maranthai. Both the public hearings were fake and the participants of those meetings feel deceived due to the act of the department," the letter read. Vaikundaraja further told TNIE that the traders will initiate legal action against the Highway Department if the construction of the toll gate is not stopped. "When the state government constructs a new road, they acquire a huge amount of land and compensate the farmers and residents who lose their houses. In order to make up for the compensation disbursed to those affected, the government sets up toll plazas. But in our case, the project was just to widen the road. Very less farm and public land was acquired for this project. It is not at all acceptable for the Highway department to set up a toll gate in Maranthai," he said. Meanwhile, the SDPI passed a resolution against the construction of the toll gate in Maranthai in the party meeting chaired by its district president Sahul Hameed Usmani. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });