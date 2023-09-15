It's Thalapathy House, not Modi House, says Kanimozhi about PMAY houses  

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Expressing concern over some persons referring to the houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) as 'Modi Houses', parliamentarian Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said the houses should actually be called 'Thalapathy Houses' or 'Chief Minister Houses' since the state government is bearing nearly three-fourths of the construction cost.



Addressing the public during a Makkal Kalam event at Pitchivilai village panchayat near Tiruchendur on Thursday, the MP said under the PMAY scheme, the union government provides Rs 72,000 towards the construction cost of each house, while the state government provides Rs 1,68,000, which is nearly three-fourths of the total subsidy component.



"For every scheme, the union government initially stakes a high share of contribution, but gradually it reduces its share, leaving the financial burden on the state. But, they have no problem taking the entire credit for the scheme work," Kanimozhi remarked. She also took part in 'Makkal Kalam' events at Mela Tiruchendur, Kayamozhi, Ammanpuram, Nallur, Veeramanickam, Mela Puthukudi, and Pallipathu on Thursday.

