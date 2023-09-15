Kodanad case suspect alleges custodial torture by former West Zone IG

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: C Dhanapal, a suspect in the Kodanad heist case, on Thursday appeared before the CB-CID police for inquiry. The investigation, led by CB-CID SP GS Madhavan, lasted for eight hours and ended at 6.30 pm. He has been told to appear again on September 26.

Addressing media persons before and after the inquiry, Dhanapal reiterated his demand that former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior leaders Velumani and Thangamani and their relatives should also be interrogated in connection with the case.

He also alleged that he was promised Rs 2,000 crore for not speaking about political leaders who allegedly had a connection in the case. Besides, he said several senior police officers were involved in the case, and said DVAC should probe against former west zone IG R Sudhakar who led the special team investigation.

“More than 50 people, including police personnel from Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Salem districts, and prominent figures of AIADMK have a connection in this case. I have no evidence for my claim. But I gave the list of around 50 suspects that are to be investigated in this case.”

He also alleged custodial torture by Sudhakar. “During the second inquiry held at Salem, police harassed me severely and I don’t know what happened to me for one and half days and what written statement they got from me,” he said.

“Police officer Sudhakar filed a case against me for destroying evidence in the case. I didn’t destroy any evidence. In fact, I gave my mobile phone to police during inquiry. But they framed a false case against me,” he said.

