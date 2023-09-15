Home States Tamil Nadu

Priority given to diagnose thalassemia, sickle cell anemia in tribal areas: TN Minister

 Addressing media persons after an inspection in Valparai on Thursday, the minister said around 2,000 hamlets in hilly areas across the state would be covered under the drive. 

A team headed by Health Minister M Subramanian at a medical camp at Cinchona tribal hamlets in Coimbatore district on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:   Minister for Health and Family Welfare M Subramanian said the government is giving priority to diagnosing thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia among tribal people. Addressing media persons after an inspection in Valparai on Thursday, the minister said around 2,000 hamlets in hilly areas across the state would be covered under the drive. 

“People living in hilly areas are found suffering from thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia. The state government has started special drives to diagnose the people suffering from these diseases. The drive began in Cinchona Desinkudi hamlet in Nilgiris and eight persons were diagnosed with the disease. The patients will be sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment,” he said.

The minister walked around 14 km to reach Cinchona Desinkudi hamlet and inspected the health camp on Thursday morning. He was accompanied by collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and several officers. Later, he reviewed facilities at the Valparai government hospital and inaugurated the completed building for the health department’s purpose in Valparai. He also reviewed Nipah virus screening being carried out by the health department as part of preventive measures at Walayar, which is the interstate border.

