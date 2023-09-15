Three held over woman's body found in abandoned well in TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A week after the body of a woman was found inside a farm well, Karuppayurani police identified the victim and arrested her boyfriend and two of his friends on the charge of murder on Thursday. While searching for the body of one Poovalingam on September 6, the police were shocked to find another body in the abandoned well.



The police then combed through all missing cases to identify the body but found no record that could identify the victim. "While interrogating Rajkumar, an accused in the Poovalingam murder case, he had claimed that one Karthi Prakash once told him that he had dumped a body inside the well. We nabbed Karthi and subsequent inquiries helped us to identify the victim as Ishwarya (21)," the sources added.



"Ishwarya was born outside wedlock and she used to stay in a hostel. She was in a relationship with one Alex Pandi, who had hidden from her the fact that he was already married. When she came to know that he was attempting to woo another woman, she reprimanded him. Irked over this, Alex with the help of his friends Anand and Karthi Prakash, murdered her and threw the body inside the well," they further said. Further investigation is underway.

MADURAI: A week after the body of a woman was found inside a farm well, Karuppayurani police identified the victim and arrested her boyfriend and two of his friends on the charge of murder on Thursday. While searching for the body of one Poovalingam on September 6, the police were shocked to find another body in the abandoned well. The police then combed through all missing cases to identify the body but found no record that could identify the victim. "While interrogating Rajkumar, an accused in the Poovalingam murder case, he had claimed that one Karthi Prakash once told him that he had dumped a body inside the well. We nabbed Karthi and subsequent inquiries helped us to identify the victim as Ishwarya (21)," the sources added. "Ishwarya was born outside wedlock and she used to stay in a hostel. She was in a relationship with one Alex Pandi, who had hidden from her the fact that he was already married. When she came to know that he was attempting to woo another woman, she reprimanded him. Irked over this, Alex with the help of his friends Anand and Karthi Prakash, murdered her and threw the body inside the well," they further said. Further investigation is underway.