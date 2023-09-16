Amit Shah, Edappadi talks on LS polls likely to continue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lengthy meeting between BJP election strategist Amit Shah and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday night in New Delhi has sparked speculations about seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections. AIADMK and BJP sources said though both leaders exchanged views freely on all issues, the meeting was inconclusive about seat-sharing and that further talks would take place soon.

Palaniswami did not speak to reporters after the late-night talks in New Delhi. However, there are speculations that the BJP leader has increased the demand for the number of seats to be contested by it in the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. “We expect at least 10 seats this time considering the growth of our party during the past few years and due to the reach of the welfare schemes of the central government,” said a BJP functionary.

Another BJP functionary said there was talk about bringing the AMMK, VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam’s faction into the alliance so that the winning prospects would be brighter. The AIADMK leader was said to have explained that the entire party comes under one umbrella and the faction of OPS does not have any presence.

A senior functionary of AIADMK said, “There is much time for the Lok Sabha elections and what took place on Thursday were preliminary talks. Our leader would have conveyed this strong support to the ‘One nation one poll’ idea of the central government.”

On the reported reiteration about bringing in TTV Dhinakaran, Panneerselvam and Sasikala into the alliance, the functionary said this argument is put forth to get a few more seats. Palaniswami would be very firm on not entertaining these three into the party. “The general notion is that if these people come along, the elections could be won. But in the forthcoming LS polls, it won’t work. Amma has shown that without arithmetic, the AIADMK could win polls. Besides, there is a strong anti-incumbency wave and this will help the AIADMK-led alliance at the hustings.”

