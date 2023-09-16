Centre focusing on encouraging start-up companies in space research sector: Dr K Sivan

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The union government has focused on encouraging start-up companies in the space research sector to absorb advanced technologies with a view to manufacturing indigenous rockets, said former ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan after inaugurating the golden jubilee year function of APC Mahalakshmi College for Women here on Friday.



Addressing a press conference at the VOC College campus, Sivan said the union government had launched a space sector reformation programme in order to encourage private players in the space research field. "Hereafter, privateers will also manufacture and launch rockets. The space-associated activities in India have improved in all directions with the launch of earth observation satellite, communication satellite, navigation satellite, and science mission," he said.



On queries about national security concerns when privateers enter the space sector, Sivan said the government had rolled out a system called 'In-Space' to authorise space projects conceptualised by the privateers. The system will screen objectives, aims, and working modules. "Over 140 private rocket manufacturing industries have begun operations. They are even ready to send rockets to the orbits," Sivan added.



When asked if the private space projects will hamper the endeavours of the ISRO, he said ISRO will develop new missions and focus on research, while the privateers mostly concentrate on commercial rockets.



Regarding the Kulasekarapatinam rocket launch pad project, he said that of the 2,400 acres, the state government has already given 2,000 acres and the remaining land will be handed over by this November. The construction of a compound wall and internal infrastructure which is in the tendering process, will be completed within 12 months, and rocket launch projects will commence in another year, the former ISRO chairman added. The projects will generate employment opportunities as more rocket spare parts companies and components producers will burgeon in Thoothukudi.

