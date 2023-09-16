Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre focusing on encouraging start-up companies in space research sector: Dr K Sivan

The projects will generate employment opportunities as more rocket spare parts companies and components producers will burgeon in Thoothukudi.

Published: 16th September 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

K Sivan

Former ISRO chairman K Sivan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The union government has focused on encouraging start-up companies in the space research sector to absorb advanced technologies with a view to manufacturing indigenous rockets, said former ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan after inaugurating the golden jubilee year function of APC Mahalakshmi College for Women here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the VOC College campus, Sivan said the union government had launched a space sector reformation programme in order to encourage private players in the space research field. "Hereafter, privateers will also manufacture and launch rockets. The space-associated activities in India have improved in all directions with the launch of earth observation satellite, communication satellite, navigation satellite, and science mission," he said.

On queries about national security concerns when privateers enter the space sector, Sivan said the government had rolled out a system called 'In-Space' to authorise space projects conceptualised by the privateers. The system will screen objectives, aims, and working modules. "Over 140 private rocket manufacturing industries have begun operations. They are even ready to send rockets to the orbits," Sivan added.

When asked if the private space projects will hamper the endeavours of the ISRO, he said ISRO will develop new missions and focus on research, while the privateers mostly concentrate on commercial rockets.

Regarding the Kulasekarapatinam rocket launch pad project, he said that of the 2,400 acres, the state government has already given 2,000 acres and the remaining land will be handed over by this November. The construction of a compound wall and internal infrastructure which is in the tendering process, will be completed within 12 months, and rocket launch projects will commence in another year, the former ISRO chairman added. The projects will generate employment opportunities as more rocket spare parts companies and components producers will burgeon in Thoothukudi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO K Sivan rockets space

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp