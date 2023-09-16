DMK MP given one month to vacate hospital built on land allotted for CMRL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered DMK MP Dr V Kalanidhi to vacate his hospital building and the surrounding land located at Koyambedu in Chennai within a month, as it falls under Poramboke which has been transferred to Chennai Metro Rail Limited. Justice SM Subramaniam passed the orders on Friday while disposing of two petitions filed by Dr Kalanidhi.

“A month’s time has been granted to the sitting MP to vacate the entire subject property and hand over its possession to the competent authorities,” the judge said. He also directed the authorities to evict and initiate proceedings for recovering occupation charges from the MP if he fails to vacate the property by October 15.

Kalanidhi constructed the hospital in 2007 and has been running it till now. The revenue department initiated action to acquire a part of the land for metro rail construction in 2010. However, Dr Kalanidhi appealed against the acquisition and sought compensation, but the petitions were dismissed by the high court.

During arguments in the current petition, it was contended that the land came under the grama natham classification which did not belong to the government, and thus no property transfer is possible. However, the counsel for the official respondents said the land was under Grama Natham but due to the expansion of the periphery of Chennai city, it was classified as sarkar poramboke. Since the petitioner had used it for commercial purposes, he forfeits rights for it, the counsel added.

The judge, in agreement, underscored the need for formulating guidelines to ensure control on the assignment of grama natham and the rightful purpose of such land by rightful individuals.

