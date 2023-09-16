Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK MP given one month to vacate hospital built on land allotted for CMRL

Kalanidhi constructed the hospital in 2007 and has been running it till now. The revenue department initiated action to acquire a part of the land for metro rail construction in 2010.

Published: 16th September 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has ordered DMK MP Dr V Kalanidhi to vacate his hospital building and the surrounding land located at Koyambedu in Chennai within a month, as it falls under Poramboke which has been transferred to Chennai Metro Rail Limited. Justice SM Subramaniam passed the orders on Friday while disposing of two petitions filed by Dr Kalanidhi.

“A month’s time has been granted to the sitting MP to vacate the entire subject property and hand over its possession to the competent authorities,” the judge said. He also directed the authorities to evict and initiate proceedings for recovering occupation charges from the MP if he fails to vacate the property by October 15.

Kalanidhi constructed the hospital in 2007 and has been running it till now. The revenue department initiated action to acquire a part of the land for metro rail construction in 2010. However, Dr Kalanidhi appealed against the acquisition and sought compensation, but the petitions were dismissed by the high court.

During arguments in the current petition, it was contended that the land came under the grama natham classification which did not belong to the government, and thus no property transfer is possible. However, the counsel for the official respondents said the land was under Grama Natham but due to the expansion of the periphery of Chennai city, it was classified as sarkar poramboke. Since the petitioner had used it for commercial purposes, he forfeits rights for it, the counsel added. 

The judge, in agreement, underscored the need for formulating guidelines to ensure control on the assignment of grama natham and the rightful purpose of such land by rightful individuals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK MP Dr V Kalanidhi hospital building Chennai Metro Rail Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp