Dravidianism defeated Sanatana principles before Annamalai was born: Durai Vaiko

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Dravidian ideology defeated Sanatana principles 50 years ago, even before BJP state president K Annamalai was born, said MDMK party leader Durai Vaiko on Friday at a conference held to commemorate the 115th birth anniversary of former chief minister CN Annadurai. MDMK founder Vaiko delivered the presidential address and highlighted the role he played in people's movements.

“I was instrumental in solving water scarcity issues in Madurai, preventing Kerala government’s plans to decommission Mullaperiyar dam, preventing Neutrino Project through a legal battle, and in anti-Sterlite protests. I used to walk more than 7 km to meet people and protest against such projects,” said Vaiko.

Durai Vaiko said Sanatana Dharma teaches inequality through caste discrimination. “It dictates professions by birth and caste. Women are taught to be servants for men and it embodies child marriage and Sati. Dravidian ideology is against all these forms of oppression. We are not against Hinduism but against some Sanatana principles. There is still caste oppression and discrimination found in the state because of people like Annamalai and caste-based outfits,” Durai Vaiko said.

The conference passed 14 resolutions, including ones against the alleged renaming of India as Bharat, moving the library to the central list, Viswakarma Yojana, NEET, and Governor RN Ravi constituting search committees for selecting VCs of state universities. The union government was also urged to complete the construction of Madurai AIIMS and Periyar drinking water projects.

MADURAI: Dravidian ideology defeated Sanatana principles 50 years ago, even before BJP state president K Annamalai was born, said MDMK party leader Durai Vaiko on Friday at a conference held to commemorate the 115th birth anniversary of former chief minister CN Annadurai. MDMK founder Vaiko delivered the presidential address and highlighted the role he played in people's movements. “I was instrumental in solving water scarcity issues in Madurai, preventing Kerala government’s plans to decommission Mullaperiyar dam, preventing Neutrino Project through a legal battle, and in anti-Sterlite protests. I used to walk more than 7 km to meet people and protest against such projects,” said Vaiko. Durai Vaiko said Sanatana Dharma teaches inequality through caste discrimination. “It dictates professions by birth and caste. Women are taught to be servants for men and it embodies child marriage and Sati. Dravidian ideology is against all these forms of oppression. We are not against Hinduism but against some Sanatana principles. There is still caste oppression and discrimination found in the state because of people like Annamalai and caste-based outfits,” Durai Vaiko said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The conference passed 14 resolutions, including ones against the alleged renaming of India as Bharat, moving the library to the central list, Viswakarma Yojana, NEET, and Governor RN Ravi constituting search committees for selecting VCs of state universities. The union government was also urged to complete the construction of Madurai AIIMS and Periyar drinking water projects.