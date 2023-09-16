Even God can’t save TN if one-poll move is not implemented, says EPS

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after returning from New Delhi following a lengthy discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said the ‘one nation one poll’ idea should be implemented in Tamil Nadu along with the Lok Sabha elections and if it is not done, even God cannot save the state.

Already, Palaniswami had extended his full support to the ‘One Nation One Poll’ idea and wished that the committee headed by former President Ramnath Kovind make a ‘strong and swift decision’ in favour of the country’s development.

“We are confident that ‘One nation one poll’ will come into force along with the Lok Sabha elections,” Palaniswami said while addressing a public meeting in Tambaram, organised to mark the birth anniversary of former chief minister CN Annadurai.

“Very soon, Lok Sabha elections are coming. You have to support the candidates of the AIADMK in the elections. The people of Tamil Nadu wish that this DMK government should be removed and this voice is echoing. To make this happen, ‘One nation one poll’ is a must,” Palaniswami added.

“We have to make winning all candidates put up the AIADMK and its alliance parties in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry so that the Amma government should be returned to Tamil Nadu. Besides, a good government should form at the centre. Party functionaries should work unitedly to achieve this.”

Referring to the charge of Chief Minister MK Stalin that the AIADMK regime had no achievements, Palaniswami gave an account of the achievements of the regime. He also spoke about the deterioration of law and order after the DMK came to power. He said despite the DMK foisting cases against the AIADMK functionaries, the party would return to power.

