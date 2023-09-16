Ministers launch Urimai Thogai distribution in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: From the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme for students to the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Scheme for women, the DMK government has been rolling out several initiatives for the welfare of the people in the state, said Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan during the Rs 1,000 monthly allowance distribution under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Scheme held in Madurai on Friday.



Addressing the gathering, PTR said the Urimai Thogai scheme would benefit generations to come. In another event associated with the scheme on Friday, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Murthy said the Dravidian-model government has brought out many schemes to ensure the education, empowerment, and economic independence of women



An official from the city corporation said as many as 2,49,686 applications were received for the scheme assistance in Madurai, and following scrutiny, 1,38,560 applications were found eligible for the `1,000 monthly allowance.

