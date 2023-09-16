'Modi trying to break INDIA alliance with remarks on Sanatana'

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remark that eradicating Sanatana Dharma is a hidden agenda of the INDIA alliance, VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan said the hue and cry against Sanatana Dharma has been in existence since the period of Buddha. However, PM Modi has flagged it now to create chaos among the parties of the INDIA Bloc and break the alliance, he said.



Addressing the press on Friday, the VCK leader said it is one of Modi's political tactics to break the INDIA alliance in the run-up to the election. Welcoming the DMK's Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, he said the initiative is necessary to upgrade the lives of women. Responding to DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth's remark on the monthly honorarium scheme for women -- that it was begun in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls -- Thirumavalavan said she, as a woman, should have welcomed and appreciated the initiative, and that it shouldn't be seen as a political move.



Thirumavalavan also petitioned District Collector V P Jeyaseelan to inspect the evacuated people from the Pothamarathu Oorani and provide them with alternative housing facilities. He said over 150 families, who have been living in Pothamarathu Oorani for more than 50 years, are being evacuated by the Sivakasi corporation based on the civic body's observation that the people have encroached on the waterbody.

"The people have also raised their demand to the district collector to arrange housing facilities within the Sivakasi corporation. Earlier, it was said people would be provided housing facilities about 35 km away from the area," he said. He further added that people in Narthampatti village don't have a pathway to the graveyard and sought measures to provide the required facilities.

