No Nipah virus cases detected in TN: Health Minister

No cases have been detected in Tamil Nadu, even as number of new cases detected fell to zero in neighboring Kerala on Saturday

Published: 16th September 2023

By IANS

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said that no Nipah virus cases have been detected in the state.

Addressing reporters at a press conference here, the Minister said the health department has stepped up vigil at all the six checkposts in the areas bordering Kerala.

Subramanian also said that the state registered three dengue deaths since January this year.

The number of people infected with dengue stood at 4,048, he added.

The minister however, cautioned the people to remain vigilant for the next three months as thespread of dengue and malaria are common during the monsoon season.

The state health department is conducting a district-level awareness campaign on dengue and has directed the medical officers to conduct awareness programmes at Primary Health Centres.

