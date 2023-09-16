Sathankulam custodial death case: Madras High Court rejects bail to cop

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the bail petition filed by suspended police inspector S Sridhar, who was arrested in the Sathankulam custodial death case in 2020.

Sridhar, who was working as the station house officer of Sathankulam police station in Thoothukudi, was arrested in July 2020 for the brutal assault of two traders- P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks in police custody. Nine other policemen from the station were also arrested in the case but one of them died due to Covid-19, a month later. The trial is underway in Additional District and Sessions Court-I, Madurai.

However, Sridhar denied the allegations and claimed he was not even present at the spot. Stating that he is suffering from a spinal cord problem and needs to undertake treatment in a private hospital, he sought bail. After an elaborate hearing, Justice G Ilangovan dismissed the petition on Friday.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the bail petition filed by suspended police inspector S Sridhar, who was arrested in the Sathankulam custodial death case in 2020. Sridhar, who was working as the station house officer of Sathankulam police station in Thoothukudi, was arrested in July 2020 for the brutal assault of two traders- P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks in police custody. Nine other policemen from the station were also arrested in the case but one of them died due to Covid-19, a month later. The trial is underway in Additional District and Sessions Court-I, Madurai. However, Sridhar denied the allegations and claimed he was not even present at the spot. Stating that he is suffering from a spinal cord problem and needs to undertake treatment in a private hospital, he sought bail. After an elaborate hearing, Justice G Ilangovan dismissed the petition on Friday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });